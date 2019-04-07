UPDATE 02:48 PM: The suspect involved in this incident has been identified as 74-year-old Michael Miller of Richland.

Miller was struck after reportedly pointing the shotgun at officers on scene, his condition is unknown at this time.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will investigate this incident. Per standard protocol, the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave.

The scene is secure and was isolated to a single location. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

RICHLAND, WA- Police responded to a call Sunday morning from a man who claimed he had a gun outside The Bridge Church in Richland.

When police arrived on the scene they tried to communicate with the man, the man then proceeded to fire a shot in the air. Police continued trying to communicate with the suspect when he reportedly aimed the gun at officers. This prompted police to fire at the suspect.

The man was struck and was transported to a local hospital. Police are still investigating the scene and we will update you as more information comes in.