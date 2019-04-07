RICHLAND, WA- Police responded to a call Sunday morning from a man who claimed he had a gun outside The Bridge Church in Richland.

When police arrived on the scene they tried to communicate with the man, the man then proceeded to fire a shot in the air. The police continued to try and communicate with the man when the man reportedly aimed the gun at police. This promoted the police to fire at the man.

The man was struck and was transported to the hospital. Police are still investigating the scene and we will update you as more information comes in.