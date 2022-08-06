YAKIMA, Wash.—
Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit investigating an officer involved shooting from early Saturday morning.
Sunnyside Police were dispatched to calls of shots fired at 100 E South Hill Rd. When officers arrived, one person had multiple gunshot wounds. Sunnyside PD was able to identify a suspect and whereabouts.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office assisted SPD. Deputies were able to locate a 26-year old male, Ezequiel Ayala, who fled in a car.
Officers pursued the suspect in the vineyards on 3900 block of Gilbert Rd.
According to officers, the suspect then fled on foot in the vineyard while shooting at YCSO deputies. Deputies say multiple shots were fires before they began shooting at the suspect.
Ayala was shot and died on scene and a next of kin has been notified.
The Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit was asked to investigate the officer involved shooting.
The YCSO deputy and sergeant were placed on administrative leave per policy.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
