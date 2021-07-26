YAKIMA, WA - Early this morning the police responded to call about a shooting around 12:30am in an ally way near 1st and f street.
When they got there, they found a trail of blood that helped lead them to the victim.
"When one of our officers got into the ally his car was immediately struck by gun fire and he returned fire." Said Captain Jay Seely. "Our officer was shot in the ankle and the suspect was also shot."
Residents in the area said they heard the shots and saw what happened
"All I heard was somebody driving by and gun shots going off." Said Nathan Sands, a local resident. "We came out and the cops were over there and all I heard was put it down and get... out of the car."
Some resident say they were terrified
"Pretty scared, my sister-in-law was too scared to go home." Said Joanna Albarran.
A short time later, police stopped and arrested the suspect in the area around 1st and f street.
The suspect had gunshot wounds, two to the head and one to the leg.
He was flown to Harborview in Seattle where at last checked was in serious condition.
The officer that was shot was sent to a local hospital. He has since been released.