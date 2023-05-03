Yakima Police Department

 Sophia Lesseos

YAKIMA, Wash.- Three Yakima Police Officers have been placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting on the morning of May 3.

YPD Officers responded to the 100 block of Union St. for reports of a man with a sawed-off shotgun.

According to the YPD three Officers arrived and confronted a 27-year-old Yakima man with the shotgun in the front yard of a home.

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting and the names of the involved Officers are expected to be released in the next 48 hours.

MAY 3, 8 a.m.

Union St. in Yakima is currently closed between Chestnut and Walnut.

The road is closed due to a "patrol incident" according to Yakima Police and drivers should avoid the area for an extended period of time and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.