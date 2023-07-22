WAPATO, Wash.- According to a press release from the Moxee Police Department, an officer involved shooting occurred on I-82 near Wapato early Saturday morning.

A Washington State Patrol trooper stopped a car on I-82 at around 1 a.m. when the shooting occurred on the side of the road.

One person was injured. No officers were injured in the incident.

Medical aid was given to the injured person and has been brought to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is taking over the investigation.