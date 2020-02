KENNEWICK, WA- An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway.

Police are on the scene in the area of N. Fruitland Street and W. Columbia Drive.

Details are limited but according to an officer on the scene, one person is dead as a result of the shooting.

The officers says the shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m.

Please avoid the area as this investigation carries into Monday morning.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update the story as we learn more details.