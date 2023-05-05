OLYMPIA, Wash.- Law enforcement officers will be honored today for their work in the line of duty.
Seven officers are receiving Line of Duty Death Recognition for their work including Officer Daniel Rocha of the Everett Police Department. Officer Rocha was killed in March 2022 after a fighting with a suspect when he was shot five times.
Rocha will also be among 18 officers earning a Medal of Honor, joining Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson who was shot in the face on patrol. The medal honors officers that "distinguished themselves by exceptional meritorious conduct."
The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. from the Evergreen Christian Community. Streaming is available with Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson set to speak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.