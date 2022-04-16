Officers dispatched to weapons complaint in Kennewick early Saturday morning

KENNEWICK, WASH. - Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the area of the 4400 block of S Palouse Pl. just before 3:00 am Saturday.
According to KPD, multiple residents in the area reported hearing multiple shots fired.
When officers arrive, they began searching the area. They found multiple handguns shell casings throughout the intersection.
No property was damaged. After further investigation, it's determined there are no victims.
KPD is asking if anybody witnessed the incident or has any information, contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit anonymous tips online at kpdtips.com.
