PASCO, Wash.-
Saturday afternoon, Pasco Police responded to a weapons complaint around 2:30 in the area of N 17th Ave and W Court St.
Officers say that it was an altercation between two brothers. One brother allegedly rammed an SUV repeatedly through the fence and into the backyard of his brother's house while threatening him.
The homeowner fired warning shots into the ground of his yard to try and get his brother to leave. Police say the homeowner was not cited for unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Officers are still looking for the suspect, but there is no further danger to the public. Anyone with information in the case can contact non-emergency dispatch and reference the case number.