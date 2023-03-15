MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore.- The Milton-Freewater Police Department responded to a burglary in progress early in the morning of March 15. When officers arrived, they found a man had broken into a neighbor's home and locked himself in the bathroom.
Officers took the man into custody to the Umatilla County Jail for burglary and criminal mischief.
In a press release, MFPD said "arrested persons are innocent until proven guilty."
