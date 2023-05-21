Officials ask drivers to avoid Parker Bridge Road as they respond to brush fire
Chris Godfrey

WAPATO, Wash. --

UPDATE 3:39 P.M. 

According to a YCFD 5 Facebook post, the fire is still very active. There are currently more than six District 5 stations on scene including the district's bulldozer.

Additionally, there are mutual aid resources on scene along with a helicopter doing water drops.

UPDATE 1:53 P.M.

According to YCFD 5, the fire is now burning along the Yakima River. Several trailers and a log deck have caught on fire. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE 1:26 P.M.

Yakima County Fire District 5 is responding to a large brush fire in Parker.

According to a Facebook post, the fire is in the 300 block of Parker Bridge Road and visible from I-82. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials respond. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.