Officials ask drivers to avoid Parker Bridge Road as they respond to brush fire

WAPATO, Wash. --
UPDATE 3:39 P.M.
According to a YCFD 5 Facebook post, the fire is still very active. There are currently more than six District 5 stations on scene including the district's bulldozer.
Additionally, there are mutual aid resources on scene along with a helicopter doing water drops.
UPDATE 1:53 P.M.
According to YCFD 5, the fire is now burning along the Yakima River. Several trailers and a log deck have caught on fire.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 1:26 P.M.
Yakima County Fire District 5 is responding to a large brush fire in Parker.
According to a Facebook post, the fire is in the 300 block of Parker Bridge Road and visible from I-82.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials respond.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
