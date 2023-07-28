WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The recent exposure of Legionella at the La Quinta Inn & Suites in Walla Walla has caused residents to question the safety of the cities water.
According to Walla Walla Water division officials, the Legionella outbreak was an isolated incident and has not affected the Walla Walla water supply.
According to Walla Walla city officials, the water delivered to residents remains safe and adheres to all drinking-water standards set by the Washington State Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Walla Walla drinking water is tested regularly.
Walla Walla's Water Treatment Plant has a two-part system to ensure the safety of residents according to Tom Krebs, Walla Walla Water Treatment Supervisor.
The water is first disinfected using an ultraviolet (UV) light to target bacteria, then chlorine is injected to target viruses according to Krebs.
