YAKIMA, Wash.- OIC of Washington has updated its contact information for customers in Yakima, Grant and Adams Counties.
OIC's Energy Assistance Program can now be contacted at 509-955-7100 or online.
According to a OIC press release the energy assistance program provides assistance to eligible low-income households with their heating and cooling energy costs, bill paying assistance and energy crisis assistance.
OIC locations:
- Yakima Office: 1419 Hathaway St.
- Moses Lake Office: 309 E. 5th Ave, Suite D.
