YAKIMA, Wash.- The Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) of Washington is welcoming the community to an event aimed to network and discuss ways to strengthen neighborhood relationships.
"An Afternoon of Community Improvement" will focus on the work OIC has done with the Gang Reduction/Intervention Taskforce (GRIT). Th event will help people interested in anything from gang prevention or domestic violence to school attendance and housing security.
The OIC Training Center on Fruitvale Boulevard will host the afternoon's festivities on Tuesday, June 13. GRIT Village will have a speaker from Young Life as lunch is served. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Northwest Credible Messengers will host a networking event as well as provide ideas for youth to improve their community.
The OIC will be offering gift cards and prizes throughout the afternoon.
