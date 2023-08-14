YAKIMA, Wash.- Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington (OIC), will be hosting an annual back-to-school event.
The annual back-to-school event will be on August 19. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Located at the OIC Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 South 7th Street, Yakima, Washington.
According to OIC of Washington, the first 100 children who sign up will receive a backpack and school supplies.
To receive a backpack and school supplies children must register online. Each child must be registered separately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.