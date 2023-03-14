YAKIMA, Wash. - The OIC of Washington is educating kids on the job process through the 100 Jobs for 100 Kids Youth Career Fair. Local youth will be able to learn about careers available in the community and the best practices to obtain a job.
The fair will help youth with practicing for interviews, getting a Food Handlers Card and tax prep.
The event will take place on March 27 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with lunch provided. Registration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.