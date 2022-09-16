OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Winter season registration for the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC in Washington state opens on October, 1.
To be eligible to register, residents must live in the Upper Yakima Valley, Grant County, or Adams County.
Eligible residents must also fall within the income guidelines of the program.
Must be able to provide proof of income for the previous three months.
Must provide identification for every member of the household.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.