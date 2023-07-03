BENTON CITY, Wash.-
UPDATE 4:00 p.m.:
According to WSDOT, the road closure has been extended: I-82 eastbound is closed at exit 82 Wine Country Road and westbound is closed at exit 93 Yakitat Road.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
UPDATE 3:38 p.m.:
More than 200 Benton PUD customers are currently without power, according to the Benton PUD outage map.
Duty Chief Scott Hawley with BCFD #2 told NonStop Local that several power lines have been affected by the fire.
There are multiple agencies on scene on both fires at OIE Highway and Yakitat Road.
Hawley said the fire is wind driven and fire crews are having access issues because much of the fire is on private property.
There are currently no evacuations in place, according to Hawley and he thinks the fire will be burning for some time.
Ben Franklin Transit has also canceled its services to and from Prosser until the roads have been re-opened.
There is still no estimate on how big it is or how it started.
UPDATE 3:28 p.m.:
Drivers going both ways on I-82 are currently experiencing delays due to the fire response and low visibly in the area, according to BCFPD #2.
Duty Chief Scott Hawley told NonStop Local that WSP has shut down I-82 from Gibbon Road to Yakitat Road.
UPDATE 2:50 p.m:
According to Benton County Fire Protection District #2, the fire has jumped the river and has started a second fire on McCall Road and W Yakitat Road
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
Fire crews are currently responding to a growing brush fire near the Old Inland Empire Highway and W. Knox Rd.
According to Benton County the Old Inland Empire Highway has been closed from District Line Rd. to Corral Creek.
Houses in the area are reportedly threatened by the fire, howerver, NonStop Local has been unable to confirm if homes have been evacuated at this time or if evacuation orders are in effect.
Benton County Fire District 2 is responding to the fire and performing structural protection to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are looking to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
