BENTON CITY, Wash.- UPDATE 9:08 p.m. I-82 has opened in the Eastbound direction. Crews are hoping to open Westbound lane by 10:00 p.m.
According to BCFD 1, The fire is not at 60% containment.
The size of the fire is 1,300 acres. An additional team is being called in to do overnight mop up.
BCFD 1 stated that overnight winds could pick up and cause the fire to spread. The fire will continue to be monitored overnight.
UPDATE 8:18 p.m.:
Level 1 evacuations have been lifted and fire crews are working to reopen I-82, according to BCFD 1.
UPDATE 7:05 p.m.:
Level 1 evacuations have been set in place for several residents near Yakitat Road, according to Jenna Kochenauer with Benton County Fire District 1.
Level 1 Evacuations mean to be Ready To Go: monitor social media and get together everything you need to leave if necessary.
Level 2 SET: Residents in SET zones should either voluntarily evacuate or be ready to move at a moment's notice.
Level 3 GO: Residents should leave immediately as the danger is imminent.
I-82 is still closed in both directions.
UPDATE 6:06 p.m.:
The Washington State Fire Marshal has authorized state mobilization for the OIE Fire.
The Marshal's office said in a tweet that the fire is at 1,300 acres and growing and that shelter in place orders have been issued for the residents in that area, meaning that all residents, animals and pets should stay inside and away from windows.
According to a press release Deputy State Fire Marshal Amy Thornton, the OIE Fire started at approximately 1:15 p.m and is burning in grass and brush.
"[The fire] is threatening homes, crops, electrical distribution, and interstate commerce," Thornton said in her release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
UPDATE 5:49 p.m.:
OIE Highway and W Knox Road have re-opened, according to NonStop Local reporters on the scene.
UPDATE 5:37 p.m.:
According to Duty Chief Hawley the fire near OIE Highway has slowed down and crews are planning to advise the county to re-open the road there. Meanwhile, the fire near Yakitat Road is still spreading and there is no estimated time of reopening for I-82.
In a Facebook post, Benton PUD said only 40 customers are without power west of the Yakitat Road.
UPDATE 4:00 p.m.:
According to WSDOT, the road closure has been extended: I-82 eastbound is closed at exit 82 Wine Country Road and westbound is closed at exit 93 Yakitat Road.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
UPDATE 3:38 p.m.:
More than 200 Benton PUD customers are currently without power, according to the Benton PUD outage map.
Duty Chief Scott Hawley with BCFD #2 told NonStop Local that several power lines have been affected by the fire.
There are multiple agencies on scene on both fires at OIE Highway and Yakitat Road.
Hawley said the fire is wind driven and fire crews are having access issues because much of the fire is on private property.
There are currently no evacuations in place, according to Hawley and he thinks the fire will be burning for some time.
Ben Franklin Transit has also canceled its services to and from Prosser until the roads have been re-opened.
There is still no estimate on how big it is or how it started.
UPDATE 3:28 p.m.:
Drivers going both ways on I-82 are currently experiencing delays due to the fire response and low visibly in the area, according to BCFPD #2.
Duty Chief Scott Hawley told NonStop Local that WSP has shut down I-82 from Gibbon Road to Yakitat Road.
UPDATE 2:50 p.m:
According to Benton County Fire Protection District #2, the fire has jumped the river and has started a second fire on McCall Road and W Yakitat Road
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
Fire crews are currently responding to a growing brush fire near the Old Inland Empire Highway and W. Knox Rd.
According to Benton County the Old Inland Empire Highway has been closed from District Line Rd. to Corral Creek.
Houses in the area are reportedly threatened by the fire, howerver, NonStop Local has been unable to confirm if homes have been evacuated at this time or if evacuation orders are in effect.
Benton County Fire District 2 is responding to the fire and performing structural protection to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are looking to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
