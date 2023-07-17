BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Department of Ecology will hold an oil spill cleanup exercise at Two Rivers Park on Wednesday, July 19.
Crews will be testing equipment and response time and practicing cleanup according to Benton County.
The Two Rivers boat launch will be open during the training exercise, but there will be more boat traffic and activity than usual and recreational boaters are encouraged to use a different launch or be prepared for delays and limited parking.
