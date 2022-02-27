OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies in Okanogan County are looking for the suspect in the double homicide of a couple from Omak who were found deceased on their property near Chesaw earlier this month.
The couple, Dave and Gerlyn Covey, were thought to have gone out to their property on Sunday, Feb. 13, but had not been in contact with family beforehand.
Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies brought a search team with 15 volunteers, drones, and off-road vehicles into the area that Tuesday and found the bodies the next day.
Deputies said a person of interest was spotted in the area twice while searching for the Coveys. The male reportedly ran from deputies both times. He was seen near a cabin in which the team found the Coveys' personal belongings and dogs.
The unidentified male was not detained as deputies said they did not have probably cause, citing current Washington law.
Since that time, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office released the results of the autopsies of the couple. Conducted by Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez, it confirmed the couple was murdered by gunshot.
Detectives and deputies are continuing investigations into the double homicide. An arrest warrant for two counts of 1st degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body has been issued with nationwide extradition for Dylan Jay Harrington of Chesw, WA.
Harrington is a 25-year-old male standing at 5'9" and 145 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. An extension search by several agencies of the area has not turned up a location for him.
Anyone who sees him or has information of his whereabouts are instructed to contact OCSO at (509)422-7232 and select option 4. Under no circumstances should any attempt by made to detain him, as he may still be armed and is considered dangerous.
