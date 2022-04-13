WENATCHEE, Wash. —
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service is implementing a 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy, focusing initial investment on ten landscapes, including the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Central Washington Initiative of the crisis strategy covers 2.45 million acres of land in Washington, from Winthrop to Naches.
“The Central Washington Initiative is the joining of several targeted investments in Chelan, Kittitas, Okanogan, and Yakima Counties that will dramatically increase fuels and forest health treatments on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and neighboring lands,” said Kristin Bail, Forest Supervisor. “Together with partners, we will plan and implement projects at a scale needed to address the risk of large, destructive fires which are so impactful to our communities. I’m excited to begin this important work to increase the pace of restoring our fire-adapted landscapes.”
The initiative is additionally informed by Washington state’s Department of Natural Resources 20-Year Strategic Plan. The Forest Service said it “will use this risk-based information to engage with partners and create shared priorities for landscape scale work to equitably and meaningfully change the trajectory of risk for people, communities and natural resources, including areas important for water, carbon and wildlife.”
The goal is to address the wildfire crisis on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest landscape. Plans are being made for several wildfire risk reduction methods, including tree thinning, prescribed burning and further planning and analysis.
