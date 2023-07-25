Skateboarders Show Off Their Skills This Weekend in Richland

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A group of men meet at the Kennewick skatepark by Kennewick High School every morning to have fun and most importantly to get healthy.

If you've gone to work in the morning and have driven past the skatepark in Kennewick, no your eyes aren't playing tricks on you, but those old skaters are practicing their tricks.

Back when I was a teenager I used to skateboard, well tried to skateboard. After a few injuries, I gave up but not these guys. 

They are using skateboarding to get healthy and stay in shape.

Christian Amacker, is a partner at a digital marketing firm. 

Amacker wanted to get healthier and after skateboarding when he was younger, he decided he wanted to get back into it. Amacker says he went to a skateboarding store the employee there put him in touch with some of those his age that also skateboards.

"High forties and upper fifties," said Amacker.

You can hear the horns honking and you can see the smiles, waves and thumbs up from passing motorists as a man known as Alex to some, "Dad" to a few, and now "Roller Dad" to many pushes his kids to school. 

"It's kind of embarrassing though, honestly," Alex said as he nervously laughed. "Yeah, some lady calls me 'Roller Dad.'" 

Roller Dad? Yeah. 

Alex Lopez's family is down to one car and with his wife needing it for work but the kids still needing to get to school on time, there was a hurdle to clear. Lopez told me he tried walking the 3/4 of a mile or so to Shiloh Hills but anyone with a 3-year-old, myself included, will tell you no matter how far you're walking, it's never a quick trip. 

So Lopez improvised the only way a dad can. 

"I ended up going to Walmart and got this trike here and I ended up putting her (his 3-year-old daughter, Aravilla) there, and I got this little carrier backpack I got my son (Julian) in there," Lopez said. 

With his oldest daughter, Grace, has a Frozen scooter. 

And Lopez? Lopez has hover shoes.

The whole family has a set of wheels (or at least a ride on some in Julian's case) and the family's morning trip to school gets cut from 30 minutes down to about ten minutes.

I don't even have to ask, but I'm fairly confident my wife would never let me attempt what Lopez has been doing for about 2 weeks now, and after feeling the wobbliness of my legs when I tested out Lopez's skates, I totally understand. But Alex makes it look effortless. 

Alex's wife was hesitant at first, too. It took a little convincing. Alex assured her, and anyone else who might look at it with concern, that he's definitely thinking of his children's safety first. 

"They're actually pretty safe," Lopez said. "They look dangerous but once you're on there, it's just like standing on a surface and it's like you're standing up. You just have to have that nice little balance. I try to go as slow as I can and not do anything that's going to endanger him (Julian) or anything."

With his wife onboard (so to speak), Alex and Julian have been dropping off and picking up Aravilla and Grace since school started. 

Lopez's method of transportation has earned him a bit of notoriety. 

"I do get a lot of people pulling me over and giving me a thumbs up and telling me how much of a good job I'm doing," Lopez said. "I just try to be a dad, ya know?" 

Lopez's wife works all the way out in Spokane Valley and he told me she began hearing rumblings of a man on a skateboard taking his kids to school. 

"My wife's kind of like, 'I hope they're not talking about you,'" he joked.

They were. <-- *Please read this part in Ron Howard's voice, a la Arrested Development

"Ends up being they're like 'Yeah I guess he doesn't have a skateboard. It's two skates' and she was like, 'Oh yeah, I know him'", Lopez said grinning. 

His daughters, although a bit shy when I asked them about it, have a lot of fun walking - or riding - to school with their dad and from the smiles, waves and honks Alex gets on the short trip to school, so do a lot of other people. 

"One of her (Grace) friend's moms came up to me and was like, 'You're a hero!' and I'm like, 'Nah'. 

Just a dad, doing what he can. On hover shoes. 

Amacker and a bunch of friends meet every morning before the daily "grind" of work to skateboard. Their age is something that might make you think, "Wait what?"

Amacker has had some health-related issues in the past and this is helping him with that.

"I've had three heart attacks," said Amacker. "I had my first one at 42. I had my second one at 49 and I had my most recent one at 50."

Frank Ward is another member of the group. He is a business owner by day and an old skater in the morning. He said he got into skateboarding because of his son.

"Every day for about 45 minutes before school we skated right here," said Ward.

According to Ward, on one of those days, he first met an over-50-year-old skateboarder.

Ward says skateboarding gets him out of the house and helps him stay active. He says his doctor told him he needed to work on his core and after skating for two years, he's seen improvement.

"My core is very strong now," said Ward. "I don't have those lower back issues that I used to have. From a health perspective, I get about 45 minutes to an hour of cardio every day just coming out here and pushing around."

According to Amacker, he will keep doing this until he can't get up and can't roll around anymore.

A new skate park is set to be build at Riverfront Park. It will be located on the corner of Howard and Mallon. So far they have $288,000 worth of funding, but before the project is complete they will need an additional $100,000. 

If you see these guys skating around in the morning, either on your way to work or just out on a walk, feel free to stop by and say hi.

They are always looking to add members to their group.