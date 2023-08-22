PENDLETON, Ore.-The Olive Lake Campground has been reopened in the Umatilla National Forest.
Increased containment on the Ben Harrison Fire about 20 miles west of Sumpter and decreased firefighting efforts on the fire led Forest Service Officials to determine that the campground could be reopened for visitors according to a USFS press release.
Visitors in the area are still asked to be cautious as they may still encounter firefighting personnel in the area, downed trees, dusty roads and smoke.
The Ben Harrison fire is now 100% contained after burning an estimated 95 acres, however, there could still be hot spots in the area according to a Forest Service press release on the campground reopening.
Fire danger in the Umatilla National Forest remains high and some public use restrictions are still in place. For the most up-to-date information on any restriction visitors should contact the information hotline at 877-958-9663.
The latest fire information will also be posted on the Blue Mountain fire information blog.
