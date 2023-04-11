Trooper Atkinson honored at Capitol

The House of Representatives honors Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. with House Resolution 4627 at the Washington State Capitol, April 10, 2023.

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Speaker Pro Tempore, Tina Orwall, took a "moment of personal privilege" to honor Trooper Dean Atkinson's exemplary service and bravery, after he was shot in the line of duty.

"We want to thank you for your extraordinary service and wish you all the best in your full recovery," said Orwall.

The audience at the Washington State Capitol stood and applauded for Trooper Atkinson as he stood among fellow law enforcement officers.

Washington State Patrol shared pictures of the moment honoring the trooper on Facebook, adding that he received the framed Resolution presented by the House of Representatives.

Atkinson was shot in the face and hand while patrolling Walla Walla. He was able to drive himself to a hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center. 

The trooper is back home in Walla Walla while recovering but hopes to return to work as soon as possible.