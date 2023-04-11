OLYMPIA, Wash.- Speaker Pro Tempore, Tina Orwall, took a "moment of personal privilege" to honor Trooper Dean Atkinson's exemplary service and bravery, after he was shot in the line of duty.
"We want to thank you for your extraordinary service and wish you all the best in your full recovery," said Orwall.
The audience at the Washington State Capitol stood and applauded for Trooper Atkinson as he stood among fellow law enforcement officers.
Washington State Patrol shared pictures of the moment honoring the trooper on Facebook, adding that he received the framed Resolution presented by the House of Representatives.
Atkinson was shot in the face and hand while patrolling Walla Walla. He was able to drive himself to a hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center.
The trooper is back home in Walla Walla while recovering but hopes to return to work as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.