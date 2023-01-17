SPOKANE, Wash.-
Chance The Wind Smith, age 32, of Omak, has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for a violent shooting that took place on the Colville Indian Reservation in September 2021.
Smith pleaded guilty to Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Indian Country and Theft in Indian Country. He will be subject to 3 years of federal supervision after his release from prison.
“My office is committed to prosecuting those who commit violence in Indian country,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref stated.
According to court documents and proceedings, on the night of September 11, 2021, Colville Tribal Police and emergency medical technicians responded to a shooting in Omak, Washington.
A victim had a gunshot wound to his abdomen from a handgun. Several eyewitnesses reported that Smith, who had fled the scene, shot the victim in the stomach and stole the victim’s Dodge Charger. As Smith was driving away in the stolen car, he almost ran over a five-year old child.
The victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and survived the shooting.
"The Colville Tribal Police and the FBI did an incredible job of investigating this tragic crime," Waldref said. "We are grateful for the tremendous partnership between the FBI and Tribal law enforcement, which helped achieve justice for the victim and his family.”
