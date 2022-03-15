Omnibus Appropriations Bill heads to Biden, would send millions to WA

WASHINGTON, D.C. —

Congress passed the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill (referred to as the Omnibus Bill), sending it to President Biden for his consideration. The bill would allocate $51.7 million to Washington state, with nearly $8 million specifically for the region. 

Pasco would receive $3 million for the Martin Luther King Community Center. The project would include renovations for ADA compliance, improved meeting spaces and greater resources. 

Ritzville would receive $812,000 for the East Adams Rural Healthcare Mobile Clinic, in order to fund a new mobile clinic and invest in telehealth. 

Columbia River Basin would receive $2 million for the Odessa Subarea. The funding is to start designing additional systems for Reclamation.

The Yakama Reservation would receive just under $2 million for the Wapato Irrigation Project – Parton Drain Pumping Plant. This project has over $100 million worth of deferred maintenance, sees irregular deliveries and system failures. The funding would be the start of many overdue improvements.