Omnibus Appropriations Bill heads to Biden, would send millions to WA

WASHINGTON, D.C. —
Congress passed the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill (referred to as the Omnibus Bill), sending it to President Biden for his consideration. The bill would allocate $51.7 million to Washington state, with nearly $8 million specifically for the region.
Pasco would receive $3 million for the Martin Luther King Community Center. The project would include renovations for ADA compliance, improved meeting spaces and greater resources.
Ritzville would receive $812,000 for the East Adams Rural Healthcare Mobile Clinic, in order to fund a new mobile clinic and invest in telehealth.
Columbia River Basin would receive $2 million for the Odessa Subarea. The funding is to start designing additional systems for Reclamation.
The Yakama Reservation would receive just under $2 million for the Wapato Irrigation Project – Parton Drain Pumping Plant. This project has over $100 million worth of deferred maintenance, sees irregular deliveries and system failures. The funding would be the start of many overdue improvements.
