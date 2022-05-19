FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - 

The 14-year-old former Delta High School student was back in juvenile court on May 19 for an omnibus hearing in connection to a hit list. 

Police say she wrote the 20-person list of her classmates. The hit list was found in her journal at school on March 31, 2022. 

She faces a felony harassment charge, according to court documents. 

She has pleaded guilty and been released on supervision. Her pretrial management hearing is scheduled for May 26. 