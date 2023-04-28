BURBANK, Wash.- Three men ran from Walla Walla County Sheriff's deputies after a report of a possible DUI. WWSO was called in to assist after the driver refused to stop for Washington State Patrol troopers.
The deputies and troopers found the driver's car at Hood Park with a flat tire before the driver and two passengers ran away from the car.
According to Undersheriff Joe Klundt, the driver was arrested by WSP but the two others have not been found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.