KENNEWICK, Wash. -
A man has been caught on camera breaking into cars in a parking lot at Kamiakin High School. He had been in at least two students' cars, according to the Kennewick Police Department.
Police arrested the man in a car that was not his. Stolen property was found and returned.
KPD wants to remind everyone to keep their doors locked and take valuable items outside of your car. They say the man was looking specifically for unlocked cars, walking past the ones that were locked.
The man was arrested for vehicle prowling.
