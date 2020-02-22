One arrested for DUI after rollover accident in Benton City

BENTON CITY, WA- Benton County Sheriff deputies responded to a single car rollover early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred in Benton City near Corral Creek and Highland Extension. That's where the driver was unable to complete a turn due to excessive speed causing the driver to crash. Alcohol was a factor and the driver was arrested and booked for a DUI.

