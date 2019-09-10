SELAH, WA - A man is dead after a gun two men in Selah were using to practice disarming techniques with was accidentally fired. They thought it was unloaded.

On Friday, Sept. 6 at about 11:50 p.m., the Selah Police Department responded to an accidental shooting in the 500 block of Selah Avenue.

Selah Police Department says officers were told that adult men were practicing "disarming techniques" after watching YouTube videos. At first, the gun was unloaded as the two men practiced, but the gun was reloaded later on in the evening.

When the two started to practice the disarming techniques again but failed to unload the gun, a single round was fired, which struck the victim and killed them.

Officers gave first aid, but it was too late.

The Selah Police Department urges the public to exercise care and caution when dealing with firearms.