One dead after fatal crash on Hwy 97 in Klamath County, OR

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR - On Sunday, November 8, 2020 at approximately 9:40 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 181.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota Tacoma, operated by Heriberto Pacheco Madrigal (35) of Sunnyside, WA. was northbound when it lost traction on the ice, slid into the southbound lane, and collided with a Toyota Tundra operated by Daniel Frank (63) of Redding, CA.
Pacheco Madrigal and his passengers, Silvia Pacheco Madrigal (29) of Sunnyside, WA and two minor children, were transported to the hospital.
Frank and his passenger, Cheryl Frank (63) of Redding, CA. were transported to the hospital. Cheryl Frank sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
There was a third vehicle, Ford Explorer, involved and the occupants were uninjured.
OSP was assisted at the scene by ODOT and Crescent Rural Fire Department.
Weather and roadway conditions were a factor in this crash.