KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE JUNE 5: 12:08 p.m. The suspect shot by a BCSO Deputy has died from their injuries.
According to the Benton County Coroner's Office the suspect has not yet been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, June7.
June 4.
One person was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting on June 4 involving a stolen vehicle suspect and a Benton County Sheriff's Deputy.
Kennewick Police first responded to the report of a stolen car around 8:40 p.m. and pursued the suspect. The suspect in the stolen car crashed at the Bank of America on Columbia Center Blvd. and Quinalt Ave.
According to the BCSO the suspect ran from the crashed car and was trying to take another car at gunpoint when the officer-involved shooting happened between the suspect and a BCSO Deputy.
BCSO Deputies and KPD Officers administered first aid to the suspect before they were transported to the hospital for their injuries. According to the BCSO the condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
