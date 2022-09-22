One person is dead after a chase, crash and officer involved shooting in Wapato.

WAPATO, Wash.-

Yakima County Sheriff's deputies attempting to contact a wanted suspect led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Wapato around 3:30 Thursday morning.

According to Lieutenant Robert Tucker with the YCSO, the male suspect fled from the 500 block of North Mckinley Road in Wapato, ramming a YCSO car as he did so.

The suspect drove the wrong way down Highway 97 and the YCSO stopped its pursuit for safety reasons.

Spike strips were employed to stop the suspect's car. The car crashed and the suspect tried to run into a nearby cornfield.

According to the YCSO a K9 unit was used to try and track the suspect, shortly after an officer-involved shooting happened and the suspect was shot.

Deputies performed CPR, but the suspect died at the scene.

This investigation has now been turned over to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.