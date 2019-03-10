UPDATE: 3-11 4:47a.m.

PASCO, WA - One person is dead after a single-car rollover crash Sunday night on the Road 68 exit ramp going westbound on I-182.

According to Washington State Patrol the driver did not sustain any injuries, but the passenger, 37 year old Noe Cruz was transported to a hospital where he later died.

WSP says drugs or alcohol were involved but the official cause is still under investigation.

_______________________

PASCO, WA- A single car rollover crash occurred Sunday afternoon in Pasco on I-182 on the Road 68 exit ramp.

According to Washington State Patrol the driver was exiting at a high speed, lost control and drifted off the road. After attempting to try and turn back on to the road the driver lost control on the muddy and icy ground and proceed to flip over.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. WSP is currently investigating the crash.