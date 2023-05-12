OTHELLO, Wash.- One person is dead after a single-car rollover crash about 20 miles from Othello on May 11.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the crash around 11:40 p.m. According to the WSP the rollover happened in the westbound lane of SR 262 when the driver, a 69-year-old Belfair man, overcorrected, lost control and rolled.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The WSP is investigating the crash.
