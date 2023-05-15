BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- One person is dead after a single-car crash on I-182 just outside of West Richland on May 13.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver, 37-year-old Jesus Solorio Gil, of Puyallup was headed eastbound on I-182 from eastbound I-82 when they lost control and rolled.
Solorio Gil was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries on May 14. Next-of-kin has been notified by Kadlec.
