Umatilla, WA - One person is dead and another injured following a single vehicle semi truck crash on I-82.

On Friday, April 12, 2019, at 9:40 P.M, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Interstate 82 near milepost 10.

The preliminary investigation revealed a commercial motor vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 82 when it left the roadway and overturned.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger was transported by Life Flight to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Interstate 82 was closed for approximately 5 hours.