One dead after shooting in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday tonight.
Police received a multiple shots fired call around 6 p.m. in the area of N. Dennis St and W. Bruneau Pl. That's where police found 21 year old Patrick Steven Romero dead at the scene. Officers then proceeded to speak with several witnesses who advised them that several possible suspects fled towards the nearby Econolodge.
A containment has been set up as well as several streets have been shut down as officers investigate. No suspects or get away car have been identified at this time. The cause of the shooting is currently unknown.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.