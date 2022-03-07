MILTON-FREEWATER -
An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Yellow Jacket Rd. and Chuckhole Ln.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday, March 5th. Deputies responded to calls of shots fired on the 84000 block of Yellow Jacket Rd.
When they arrived, deputies confirmed an 18-year-old had been shot and taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Walla Walla before they got there.
The man died shortly after arriving to the hospital.
Deputies say the 18-year-old had a confrontation with another man at the house which led to the shooting.
UCSO says there is no threat to the public at this time and are still investigating.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
