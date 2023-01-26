Richland, Wash.-
Richland Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
RPD responded to the scene on the 1800 block of McMurray Street around 10:14 a.m. for what they believe was a "targeted incident."
According to Richland Police the suspect reportedly came to a house and shot three people. The suspect then left the scene. One person was found dead in the home and two others have been transported to the hospital.
The suspect is currently not in custody and is considered "armed and dangerous."
Richland School District officials have confirmed that nearby schools are not currently under lockdowns. District staff are in communication with law enforcement and are monitoring the situation.
