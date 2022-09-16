YAKIMA, Wash.-
On Thursday night, September, 15, the Yakima Police Department responded to reports of a fight outside a bar on the 1100 block of S. 3rd Street.
Officers arrived to find a 26 year old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim later died of their injuries.
YPD quickly identified the main suspects in the shooting and located them driving around the area around midnight.
According to a YPD press release Detectives reviewed evidence and consulted with the Yakima Prosecuting Attorney before releasing the suspects, due to the evidence suggesting self-defense in the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information or cell phone footage of the incident is asked to contact YPD at 509-575-6200.
