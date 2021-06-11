Yakima, WA - About 6:30 p.m. on Thursday Yakima Police (YPD) responded to a shooting at West Nob Hill Boulevard and Cornell Avenue.
When they got there, they found 30-year-old Oscar Ricardo Hondal-Lopez in the driver's seat of a black Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound in his neck. His 26-year-old wife Patricia Leija was jumping up and down screaming outside of the car. She had been shot in the hip.
Captain Jay Seely with YPD said medical personnel tried to save Hondal-Lopez but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Leija was taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital for surgery, then released.
Leija told police a white four-door sedan with four people inside chased her and Hondal-Lopez down Cornell Avenue near Gardner Park flashing gang signs at them and asking them who they claim.
The couple tried to flee but as the cars drove by the 1200 block of Cornell Avenue, the white sedan passed them and shot at them. In total police think 11 shots were fired. The couple's Impala then crashed into a fence at the 1100 block of Cornell Avenue and finally stopped when it hit a parked truck.
Jacob Call, who lives at the house where the couple's car crashed, said he was inside playing video games with a friend when this happened. He said they heard a loud noise but didn't think much of it because the neighbors are always working in their yard.
"Then our neighbor knocked on our door and he's like 'hey you need to go get your dad, his truck is like sideways,'" Call said. "Then we went and got him and there's a bunch of cops, a dead guy in the car and there was blood all over the center console and there's gunshots in the car."
Call's dad, the owner of the truck, said his heart goes out to the family. He added that even though his cars were damaged, the front of his house is probably the best place they could've crashed to save the woman's life.
Captain Seely said the shooting appears to be gang motivated because of what Leija said about gang signs being flashed at them. However, the victims have no gang ties.
If you have any information about the shooting, call the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200.