KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), one person is dead after a single-car crash on I-90 near milepost 92 in Kittitas County on Sunday.
A Chevy Corvette was travelling eastbound when it struck the guardrail on the right side of the road, left the roadway and hit an embankment, then came to rest in a ditch.
The WSP reports that the driver, Alexander Pappas, 36, of Richland was wearing his seatbelt, but that he died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Eastbound I-90 was blocked for about three hours after the crash. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
