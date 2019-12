PROSSER, WA - A man is dead after a single car rollover on SR-22 near Prosser Sunday night.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m., 2 miles west of Prosser. 26-year-old Francisco Martinez of Mabton was driving westbound on SR-22 when he lost control and the vehicle rolled.

Martinez was declared dead at the scene. He had not been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.