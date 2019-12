BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's deputies say one person has died after a single-car rollover crash on westbound I-82 near the Benton City exit.

The crash closed down the westbound lanes of I-82, causing miles of traffic backup. Washington State Patrol troopers say one of the two people in the vehicle that rolled is confirmed dead; the other was taken to a hospital.

It is still unknown what caused the crash. All lanes are back open.