UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - A person is dead after a head-on collision Wednesday evening on Highway 730, just south of the Washington-Oregon border along the Columbia River.

On Wednesday, December 4 at about 8:40 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 730 near milepost 202.

Initial investigation showed that a pickup truck was westbound on Hwy 730 when for unknown reasons crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a semi truck with flatbed trailer.

The pickup truck driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Their name will be released after next of kin has been notified.

The semi truck driver was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.

Hwy 730 was closed for about 4 hours.