One dead and another injured in crash east of Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA -
One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash two miles east of Walla Walla city limits.
Washington State Patrol Troopers say the deadly crash happened a quarter after 9 P.M. on Tuesday.
Troopers say a pickup was heading westbound on State Route 12 towards Smith Rd. when it crossed the centerline and hit a Subaru heading eastbound head-on.
The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and died.
The driver of the Subaru was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in Walla Walla for their injuries.
WSP is still investigating why the pickup crossed the centerline.
